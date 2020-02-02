S.A. Mason LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $16.82 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

