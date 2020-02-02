S.A. Mason LLC Purchases New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 510 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,813,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.83 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

