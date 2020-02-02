S.A. Mason LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 47.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,746 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 328,567 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,146,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,050.5% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 230,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 210,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,317,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Fortive stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

