S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $147.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $107.76 and a 1 year high of $152.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.