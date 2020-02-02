Safe (SAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.69 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Safe coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. In the last week, Safe has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $68,449.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.01252155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046914 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00205089 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00067286 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

