San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Cuts Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

