San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 240 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 154.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM opened at $103.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.