San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,325,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PACW. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

