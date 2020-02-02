San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Takes $37,000 Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 151,599 shares during the last quarter.

XLSR opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $35.65.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.