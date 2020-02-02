San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Takes $37,000 Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 151,599 shares during the last quarter.

XLSR opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $35.65.

