Sanders Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,861 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $78,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 218,641 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,777,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,070,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.57. The stock had a trading volume of 851,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

