Sanders Capital LLC Purchases 194,791 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 194,791 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $813,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 655,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 594,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,004,000 after acquiring an additional 561,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,945 shares of company stock worth $2,368,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. 11,283,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,176,658. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

