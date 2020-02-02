Sanders Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Cigna worth $1,209,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.38. 1,815,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,017. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $214.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.16.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. Cigna’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

