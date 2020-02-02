Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of SASR opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

