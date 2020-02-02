Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at $878,528.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $381,807.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sanmina by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

