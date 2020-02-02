Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.
Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at $878,528.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $381,807.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sanmina by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
