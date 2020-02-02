Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 695 ($9.14).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Sanne Group stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 601 ($7.91). The company had a trading volume of 331,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,684. The firm has a market cap of $880.68 million and a PE ratio of 66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Sanne Group has a one year low of GBX 482 ($6.34) and a one year high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 660.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 596.80.

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

