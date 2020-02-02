Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.27% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPVG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 51.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,336 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 46.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.68%. Equities analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

