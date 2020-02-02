Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund comprises about 0.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 61,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $396,000.

Shares of UTF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $26.79. 300,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

