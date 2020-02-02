Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 76,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 8.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 165.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 414,708 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Newell Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 39,110 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 659,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. 5,176,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,486. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

