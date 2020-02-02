Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 49,805 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,805 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems makes up 1.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MITK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

MITK traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 768,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $368.05 million, a PE ratio of -488.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $101,466. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

