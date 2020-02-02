Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Sasol (NYSE:SSL) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sasol earned a news impact score of -3.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Sasol’s ranking:
- HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Investors in Sasol Limited (SSL) to Investigation of Possible Securities Law Violations – GlobeNewswire (globenewswire.com)
- Sasol expects earnings to collapse 69% – Moneyweb.co.za (moneyweb.co.za)
- Antero Resources as Energy/Materials gainer; Sasol and Talos Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha (seekingalpha.com)
- SOL: Sasol Limited: Trading Statement For The Financial Half Year Ended 31 December 2019 and LCCP Update – Yahoo Finance (finance.yahoo.com)
- Sasol 1 takes on Sasol 2 in Gert Sibande league – Ridge Times (ridgetimes.co.za)
NYSE:SSL traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 362,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
