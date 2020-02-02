SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $249.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $177.47 and a one year high of $270.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.