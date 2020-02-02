Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 142 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $124,700.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,678.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 463,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.05 and a beta of 1.15. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $97.35.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

