Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires New Stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,419,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 369,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares in the last quarter.

In other Matinas BioPharma news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski acquired 94,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 2,596,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,226. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

MTNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.44.

Matinas BioPharma Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

