Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

Shares of SO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,359,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

