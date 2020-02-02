Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.61.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $6.25 on Friday, reaching $280.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.67 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

