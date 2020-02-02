Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,443 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 184,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 63,955 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 234.6% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 648.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 47,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 41,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.