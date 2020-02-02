Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

SALT has been the subject of several other reports. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.70.

SALT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. 658,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,767. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $266.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.27. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. Scorpio Bulkers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

