Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

SBCF has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of SBCF traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 191,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 432,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 52,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

