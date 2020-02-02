Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,914. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 123,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $7,137,068.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,287.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,991,296 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 31,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.