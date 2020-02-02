SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 74,877 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 33.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,810. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $281.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

