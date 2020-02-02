SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
In other news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,810. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $281.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48.
SeaSpine Company Profile
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
