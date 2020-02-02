Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 128,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.23. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Secureworks will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Secureworks in the first quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 137.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Secureworks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

