SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.72-0.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.752-9.752 billion.

Shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 29,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEKEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

