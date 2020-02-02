Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Price Up 19.6%

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) shares rose 19.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.60, approximately 1,564,178 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 545,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SELB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $173.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares during the period. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

