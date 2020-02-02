Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGI. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

