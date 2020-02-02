Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $828.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will announce $828.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $820.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $835.20 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $847.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.61.

In related news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,676,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,229,591.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 390,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

ST traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 869,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,475. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $54.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

