ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $390.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $332.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $350.93.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $209.99 and a 1 year high of $343.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.