ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $390.00 at Bank of America

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.93.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $338.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $209.99 and a 12 month high of $343.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.