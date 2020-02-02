SF Capital Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One SF Capital token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 138.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $35,092.00 and $10.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SF Capital Token Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,397,030 tokens. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

