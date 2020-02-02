SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

