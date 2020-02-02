SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,507,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,384,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,325,000 after acquiring an additional 996,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mylan by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,221,000 after acquiring an additional 786,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mylan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYL. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

