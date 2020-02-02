SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 356.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 91.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

OLLI opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $442,895.51. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.