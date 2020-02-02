SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SGS from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SGSOY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. 19,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,014. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59. SGS has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

