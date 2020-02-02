Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHB. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($12.04) target price (up from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 847.17 ($11.14).

LON SHB opened at GBX 899 ($11.83) on Friday. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 105.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 924.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 887.20.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

