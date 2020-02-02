Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

SMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

SMED stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. 19,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $72.18 million, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

