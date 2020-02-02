Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,370 VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $54.02 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84.

