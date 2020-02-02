Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 80,802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARR opened at $19.26 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

