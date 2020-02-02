Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 466.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

NYSE:KMX opened at $97.04 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

