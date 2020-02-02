Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 486,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.12. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNNT. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

