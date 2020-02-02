Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.91 to $20.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.26 billion to $18.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.72 billion.Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.70-23.50 EPS.

SHW traded down $11.91 on Friday, hitting $556.99. 895,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,012. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $397.00 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $579.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $582.96.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

