Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.70-23.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.259-18.617 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.73 billion.Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY20 guidance to $19.91 to $20.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $589.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $582.96.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $11.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $556.99. 895,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,012. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $397.00 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

